More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming to Cape Cod

HYANNIS – With state and national efforts to accommodate infrastructure for electric vehicles, the public will see more charging stations being located on Cape Cod.

Massachusetts will provide $13 million to build 300 EV charging stations across the state.

“On the Cape we’re talking about Brewster, Centerville, Chatham, Dennis, Eastham, Falmouth, Sagamore Beach, and Nantucket. So we’re really looking at an enhanced charging vehicle station network on Cape Cod, which is terrific,” said Triple A spokeswoman Mary Maguire.

Apart from the regional progress for EVs, the Biden administration is funding infrastructure work to enhance the charging station network across the country over the next five years.

Maguire said that framework may alleviate the range anxiety many drivers have concerning EVs.

“I think it will give consumers and potential EV buyers a greater sense of security and comfort that they will have a charging station available when and if they need one,” she said.

Maguire said the specifics of how far apart the charging stations will be spread out along highways are still being determined.

She also said AAA Northeast is launching a campaign to provide updates on the expanding grid of stations and information about potential rebates for purchasing the vehicles

According to AAA, EV sales are currently a small fraction of the new car sales market. Maguire reported that about 2.5 – 4 % of new car sales are either electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids.

In addition to the environmental benefits of using EVs, Maguire said the vehicles are a way to save money on the rising price of gasoline.

