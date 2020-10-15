More Massachusetts Communities Move Into High-Risk Zone

BOSTON (AP) — The number of Massachusetts cities and towns that are considered at high risk for transmission of the coronavirus has grown to 63 from 40 in just one week.

The state Department of Public Health’s weekly statewide map released Wednesday is based on data collected from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10.

Communities that have had more than 8 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days are considered to be at high risk.

Those include the state’s three largest cities of Boston, Worcester and Springfield, but also many smaller communities, including Acushnet, Oxford and Nantucket.

The statewide average daily case rate is 8.7 per 100,000 residents.