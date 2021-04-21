More Money Requested to Bolster Public Housing

HYANNIS – A letter was recently sent to Congress urging them to put more money into public housing.

Attorney General Healey joined a group of 14 lawmakers signing onto the letter.

Currently, $40 billion is allotted for public housing, but the attorneys general argue that this amount is nowhere near enough.

They proposed $70 billion be the new amount of funding which would steadily increase until reaching $90 billion in 2030.

What many see as a national housing crisis made worse by the pandemic has increased the need for affordable housing nationwide.

Due to rent caps instituted to keep housing affordable, public housing agencies require support from the federal government in order to maintain upkeep.

In recent years, the Public Housing Operations budget has been reduced, leading to deteriorating conditions in public housing and a shortage of operatable housing.

Economic struggles intensified by COVID-19 including job loss and housing instability have drawn lots of legislative attention to public housing in the past year.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter