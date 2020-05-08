More than 14,000 Reached by State’s COVID-19 Contact Tracing Program

BOSTON – Tens of Thousands of Massachusetts residents have participated in the state’s COVID-19 Community Tracing Collaborative (CTC) that was launched on April 12.

Staffed with more than 1,600 tracers, the Collaborative has reached nearly 14,000 confirmed cases and established more than 7,500 of their contacts, since they began last month.

The median number of contacts reported by each confirmed case is around two.

The Baker-Polito Administration provided the update on the initiative on Thursday.

The CTC focuses on tracing the contacts of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and supporting residents in quarantine.

If an individual tests positive for the virus, the state’s COVID team will reach out by phone to connect with the confirmed case with support and resources necessary for quarantine, and to identify any close contacts that may have been exposed.

Governor Charlie Baker said that it is critical for residents to answer the phone when a contact tracer calls or texts.

Contact tracers will only reach out from phone numbers with 833 or 857 area codes and the phone’s caller ID will say “MA COVID Team”.

For more information on the MA COVID Team and the Community Tracing Collaborative, click here.