You are here: Home / NewsCenter / More than 14,000 Reached by State’s COVID-19 Contact Tracing Program

More than 14,000 Reached by State’s COVID-19 Contact Tracing Program

May 8, 2020

BOSTON – Tens of Thousands of Massachusetts residents have participated in the state’s COVID-19 Community Tracing Collaborative (CTC) that was launched on April 12.

Staffed with more than 1,600 tracers, the Collaborative has reached nearly 14,000 confirmed cases and established more than 7,500 of their contacts, since they began last month.

The median number of contacts reported by each confirmed case is around two.

The Baker-Polito Administration provided the update on the initiative on Thursday.

The CTC focuses on tracing the contacts of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and supporting residents in quarantine.

If an individual tests positive for the virus, the state’s COVID team will reach out by phone to connect with the confirmed case with support and resources necessary for quarantine, and to identify any close contacts that may have been exposed.

Governor Charlie Baker said that it is critical for residents to answer the phone when a contact tracer calls or texts.

Contact tracers will only reach out from phone numbers with 833 or 857 area codes and the phone’s caller ID will say “MA COVID Team”.

For more information on the MA COVID Team and the Community Tracing Collaborative, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 