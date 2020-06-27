More Than 29,000 State Residents Filed Unemployment Claims Last Week

BOSTON – Over 29,000 Massachusetts residents filed unemployment insurance claims with the state last week.

It’s the second consecutive week that has shown a decrease in numbers.

Since March 15, there have been a total of more than 1 million initial unemployment claims filed.

For the week of June 14 to June 20, there were a total of 558,269 continued claims, which was down two percent over the previous week.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims for the week ending June 20 were 14,131, which was more than 1,700 less than the previous week.

Since April 20, around 624,091 residents have filed for PUA.

Among the job sectors, retail trade, food and accommodation, and health and social assistance continued to show the largest number of initial claims filed last week.

Since March, the customer service staff at the Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) has grown from around 50 employees to nearly 2000.

The remote customer service operation is now making over 35,000 individual contacts per day and DUA continues to host unemployment town halls.