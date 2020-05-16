Massachusetts Unemployment Claims Skyrocket

BOSTON – Massachusetts had more than 44,000 residents file claims for unemployment insurance last week.

The state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said that it’s the sixth consecutive week of fewer initial claims filing over the previous week.

Since March 15, there have been a total of 821,506 initial unemployment claims filed.

For the week of May 3 to May 9, there were a total of 576,172 continued claims, an increase of 3.6 percent over the previous week.

Since April 20, around 255,000 residents have filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Over the last month, the customer service staff at the Department of Unemployment Assistance has grown from around 50 employees to over 1,800.

The remote customer service operation is now making over 32,000 individual contacts per day and the DUA continues to host daily unemployment town halls which have been attended by over 240,000 constituents.