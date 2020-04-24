More than 80,000 Massachusetts Residents Filed Unemployment Claims Last Week

BOSTON – Massachusetts had more than 80,000 residents file claims for unemployment insurance last week.

The state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said that the numbers represent a 22 percent decrease over the previous week as most of those who have been laid off due to COVID-19 have already filed claim in previous weeks.

Among the industries, retail trade, food and accommodation, and health and social assistance continued to show the largest number of initial claims filed this week.

Since March 15, there have been a total of 651,457 initial unemployment claims filed.

In the past four weeks, food and accommodation, retail trade, and health and social assistance accounted for over 41 percent of all initial claims filed at 16.8 percent, 12.8 percent and 11.8 percent, respectively.

Last week, the Department of Unemployment Assistance paid unemployment compensation to nearly 400,000 Massachusetts claimants.

Over the last four weeks, the customer service staff at DUA has grown from around 50 employees to nearly 1,000.

Since March 23, they have made over 200,000 contacts to constituents through the remote call center.