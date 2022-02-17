You are here: Home / NewsCenter / More Virus Rules Fall as CDC Hints at Better Times Ahead

February 17, 2022

(HYANNIS) – The nation’s top federal health official says the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at White House briefing Wednesday that the government is contemplating a change to its mask guidance in the coming weeks.

Walensky noted recent declines in COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths and acknowledged “people are so eager” for health officials to ease masking rules and other measures.

With the omicron variant waning and Americans eager to move beyond the virus, government and business leaders have been out ahead of the CDC in ending virus measures.

