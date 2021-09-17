K-9 Relief Fund Ride Ready to Hit the Streets

SOUTH DENNIS – The 2021 edition of the Cape & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund Motorcycle Run will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, almost a year after the 2020 ride was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event, which takes place on the last Saturday in September each year, is one of two major fundraising events held by the non-profit in support of their mission of covering the veterinary costs of retired police K-9’s on the Cape & Islands, and to help raise awareness of the role the working dogs play in the community.

K-9 Relief Fund Founder and President Joe Ambrosini, a former handler for the Barnstable County Sherriff’s Department, explained that at the end of their careers in law enforcement the departments no longer pay for the canines, leaving the financial burden on the officers to take care of the dogs in their final years.

“These dogs are under a lot of stress, sometimes they have problems,” said Ambrosini.

“I know, because I was a handler, that I’d hate to put myself out to either put the dog down or be able to pay a mortgage payment.”

“I can speak for myself, my K-9’s found patients, apprehended bad guys, quieting riots in the jail at one point, finding lost kids, they’re unlimited.” he said of the contributions given to the police force by the canines.

“Drug searches, gun searches, there’s not much they cannot do, and that’s a small award to take care of their medical bills.”

The event will begin on Patriot Square on Route 134 is South Dennis, with sign up and check-in starting at 9:00 am, and the ride kicking off at 11:15 am.

The riders are then escorted by a contingent from the Cape Cod Police on a route which goes along the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The race will finish at Macmillan Wharf in Provincetown, where a post run party with hot dogs, chili, clam chowder and water will be held.

“I can’t say enough of all the merchants on the Cape that always help us out,” said Ambrosini regarding the organizations who have helped facilitate the event.

“Everything we make goes into the bank, waiting for the next dog that needs anything.”

Registration will cost $20 per rider and $10 per passenger.

To purchase tickets online or learn more about the event, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter