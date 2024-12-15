You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with delivery truck

December 15, 2024

BOURNE – A motorcyclist was airlifted to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly colliding head-on with a delivery truck. The crash happened shortly after noon Sunday on Clay Pond Road at Westerly Drive. The victim was transported to the ballfield on Barlows Landing Road to meet the helicopter. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.

