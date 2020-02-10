You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Motorists Advised to Avoid Parkers River Bridge Monday

Motorists Advised to Avoid Parkers River Bridge Monday

February 10, 2020

YARMOUTH – Officials in Yarmouth are encouraging motorists to seek alternate routes Monday, February 10 to avoid the area of the Parkers River Bridge on Route 28.

Due to ongoing construction of the bridge extended delays are expected. Motorists are advised to avoid the area or give yourself extra travel time.

Police details will be on site at all times for traffic control and pubic assistance.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to the Department of Public Works administrative office at 508-398-2231, extension 1250.

