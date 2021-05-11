Motorists Warned of Repaving on Hinckley Road and Route 132

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Town officials warned that motorists should expect traffic delays around Hinckley Road due to construction.

Milling and repaving of Hinckley Road from Falmouth Road to Route 132 will be carried out by Lawrence-Lynch, acting through National Grid.

The final stages of restoration of the new utility crossing on Route 132 will also be completed at the same time, leading to a portion of the road to be closed to through traffic.

The work will be carried out on Tuesday, May 11 from 7 pm to 7 am for just one night, weather pending.

Town officials said that traffic will be detoured via Nightingale Lane for the duration of the project.