Movement Started to Preserve Mashpee Wampanoag Land

MASHPEE – Movements to preserve the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe’s land in trust status have been launched.

A federal mandate from the Secretary of the Interior earlier this year disestablished the land, and it was taken out of trust. Since then the tribe has appealed the mandate, and a federal court will come to a decision on the matter on Thursday, May 7.

Supporters of the reestablishment explain that the tribe has occupied the land for centuries, and that the decision to remove the status tears people apart as opposed to bringing them together.

Information on a petition to reinstate the land in trust status can be found on the tribe’s website by clicking here.