Moving Beyond Masks: Biden Toils to Put Pandemic Behind Him

April 20, 2022

President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has been working for months to prepare people to rethink their personal risk calculations as the nation gets used to the idea of living with an endemic COVID-19.

That measured approach disappeared abruptly after a federal judge threw out a federal requirement to mask up when using mass transit.

The ruling adds to the administration’s messaging challenges as it tries to move past the virus in the leadup to midterm elections.

The Biden administration is accelerating its efforts to provide the best advice for millions making their own personal safety decisions on the still-dangerous pandemic.

It’s both a public health imperative and an important shift in emphasis for Biden’s political future.

By ZEKE MILLER, The Associated Press
