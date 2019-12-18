Multi-State Pact Could Curb Transportation Carbon Emissions

BOSTON (AP) – An alliance of Northeast and mid-Atlantic states is working on a pact aimed at lowering carbon emissions from cars, trucks and other means of transportation.

The goal is to reduce pollutants contributing to global warming.

A draft version of the agreement was released Tuesday.

If approved this spring, the multi-state deal could increase the price of gas by up to 17 cents per gallon.

Supporters say the proposal would pull in billions to expand public transportation and add bike lanes and electric car charging stations.

Critics say a hike in gas prices is bad for businesses and families that rely on their cars.