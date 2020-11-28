You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Multiple Cape Police Departments Receive State Grants

November 28, 2020

BOSTON – State grants have been given to multiple police departments on Cape Cod.

The Yarmouth Police Department received $40,000 through a Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, as well as $25,000 from the Municipal Police Departments Municipal Road Safety Program.

The departments in Barnstable and Brewster also received funding from that latter program, totaling $40,000 and $12,000 respectively.

First Barnstable State Representative Tim Whelan thanked Governor Charlie Baker and other high ranking state officials for their support of these local law enforcement departments.

He added that the money will be used for equipment upgrades and road safety for citizens.

