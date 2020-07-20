Multiple Cape Towns Reaffirmed as Housing Choice Communities

BARNSTABLE – The state has announced the inclusion of eight new communities in the Housing Choice Communities program, as well as the re-designation of 56 other communities.

The additions bring the total number of Housing Choice Communities to 74 across Massachusetts, which includes Barnstable, Nantucket, Orleans, Plymouth, Provincetown, and Truro.

According to the state, the goal of the program is to recognize communities who have made substantial progress towards housing development goals and for the implementation of housing best practices to encourage sustainable development.

Inclusion in the program affords access to an exclusive, competitive capital grant program, and points on applications to nine other state capital grants, including MassWorks, MassDOT Complete Streets, EEA Community Investment Grants, and others.

Between 2015 and 2019, 73 percent of all new housing units in the state were built by 64 Housing Choice Communities.

The program is part of Governor Charlie Bakers strategy to produce 135,000 new housing units by 2025.