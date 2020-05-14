Multiple 2020 Provincetown Events Cancelled

PROVINCETOWN – Multiple events in Provincetown scheduled for the remainder of 2020 have been called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

These cancellations involve permitted parades previously granted by the town, along with the approved usage of town owned properties.

Included in these new guidelines are the annual Pride and Carnival parades as well as the fireworks display in celebration of Independence Day.

Making this decision for the future now, Selectman John Golden explained, creates “predictability” for residents as well as event planners, as they begin movements to reapply for their events when new health and safety guidelines are established.

“Once they figure out what the guidelines are going to be for gatherings, people might be able to re-imagine their event and still be able to do something under the new guidelines,” Golden said.

This comes after both Wellfleet and Falmouth officials made similar decisions within their towns.

Original discussions involved calling events off just until the end of August, similar to Falmouth’s decision, but Town Manager Robin Craver suggested to extend the timeline to the end of the year.

She explained that it would leave enough time for organizers to situate themselves and align their operations properly so that they can restructure their events and prepare to reinstate them.

“It just takes a level playing field,” Craver said, “and we can starting working with them, and they can start negotiating with their vendors.”

No gatherings larger than 10 people will be allowed, which is in line with current orders from Governor Charlie Baker.