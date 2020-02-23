Museums on the Green Announces March “Author Series”

FALMOUTH-Guests and topics for the March “Author Series” at the Falmouth Museums on the Green have been announced.

On Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m., Jerry Mikorenda will be on hand to discuss his book, “America’s First Freedom Rider.” The book goes into the history of Elizabeth Jennings, a black woman who was assaulted after refusing to wait for another New York City streetcar in 1854. Mikorenda will talk about the wider topic of race relations and equality in the United States.

Dr. Jeremy Brown’s book “Influenza: The Hundred Year Hunt to Cure the Deadliest Disease in History” looks back at the 1918 flu pandemic, which killed 50 million people and infected around one third of the global population. On Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m., Brown will recount the worldwide outbreak and how it shaped the course of modern medical history.

Anne Gardiner Perkins will be visiting Falmouth to talk about Yale University’s 1969 decision to open its doors to women for the first time, the topic behind her book “Yale Needs Women.” She will go into the history of the leaders who broke the glass ceiling for future women on Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m.

Admission to these events are $10, and $5 for members of the Museums on the Green.

For more information, visit www.museumsonthegreen.org.