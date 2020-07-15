You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Nantucket Airport Responding To PFAS Detection

Nantucket Airport Responding To PFAS Detection

July 15, 2020

Photo: Town of Nantucket

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Memorial Airport responded last week to concerns about the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkly substances (PFAS) in drinking water down-gradient from the airport property.

The PFAS have been associated with firefighting foam during tests mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Through cooperation with a licensed environmental consultant, the airport learned that some but not all drinking water in the affected area show PFAS levels in excess of reportable concentrations set by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

The airport has provided affected residents with bottled water and has begun the installation of point of entry treatment water filters in affected residencies. Each P-O-E-T filter costs $20,000.

The airport has continued working with their consultant and is taking steps to ensure no further PFA’s are released.

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 