Nantucket Among 23 Communities Deemed ‘High Risk’; Cannot Move to Step 2 of Phase 3

BOSTON (AP) — Boston and nine other communities in Massachusetts have been added to the list of communities considered to be at high risk for the coronavirus.

In all, 23 cities and towns are now in the category, including Nantucket.

The designation is made when a community has a rate at or above eight people per 100,000 infected, averaged over 14 days.

It also means that those communities won’t be allowed to enter the next phase of reopening.

Gyms, museums and libraries will remain limited to 40% of capacity and that indoor performance venues will stay closed, among other restrictions.

All towns on the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard can move to Step 2 of Phase 3 of the Governor’s re-opening plan next week.

Public health officials on Thursday reported more than 700 new cases — the most on a single day since May 30.