Nantucket And Provincetown Seeking New Solid Waste Management Vendor

March 1, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – Both Nantucket and Provincetown have recently issued Requests for Expressions of Interest to gather information on parties who would be interested in managing the towns solid waste in the future.

Provincetown selectman will review 12 expressions of interest at their meeting on March 3rd .

Nantucket is currently in the process of developing a plan to identify its next solid waste management vendor after its current contract with Waste Options Nantucket’s contract expires in November of 2025.

