Nantucket Chamber of Commerce Chooses New CEO

NANTUCKET- The Nantucket Island Chamber of Commerce has chosen Robin Kirk as their new President and CEO.

Kirk has a Master of Science degree from John Hopkins University and is focused on sustainability in tourism and hospitality.

She received a BFA from Loyola University where she graduated magna cum laude.

Kirk lived and worked on Nantucket for many years before leaving to further her education.

Habitat for Humanity, STEM Alliances, and Teach for America are a few of the organizations that she has worked with previously.

More than 200 candidates applied to the role before she was chosen.

The chamber’s Search Committee believes that they have found, “the best possible fit to lead the chamber into the future,” in Kirk.

Her prior experience working on community needs and engagement for organizations such as AmeriCorps is expected to serve the Chamber well in efforts to connect with the community.

Melissa Murphy has been serving as the interim CEO.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter