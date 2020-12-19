Nantucket Cottage Hospital Bars Visitors as COVID Cases Rise

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital has updated its visitor policy to restrict visitation to only essential visitors and support persons.

Officials said that the change is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections in the community and the increased demands on the facility.

The total number of essential visitors is restricted to one, though there are exceptions for up to two.

The hospital said that exceptions will be made for parents and guardians of patients under the age of 18, attorneys of patients, companions for patients with physical or intellectual disabilities, or birth partners.

The hospital said that other situations may also call for an exception, with consultation from the hospital care team.