Nantucket Cottage Hospital Cancels Kids Health Fair

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital has canceled its upcoming Be Well Kids Fair scheduled for later this month among growing concerns around the coronavirus.

The decision was made following guidance received from emergency preparedness and clinical leaders at Partners Healthcare regarding hosting events or conferences at the hospital.

Although there are no cases of the virus reported on the island, the fair was canceled to mitigate the potential risk stemming from large gatherings.

The hospital plans on bringing the event back as soon as it is responsible and safe to do so.

The hospital said that while it was a difficult decision to cancel the event, leadership felt strongly that it is an appropriate precaution to take to protect the health of the community, patients and visitors.

The hospital thanked the volunteers of the NCH Pediatric Patient & Family Advisor Council for all the work to prepare for the fair over the last six months, along with NCH staff members and community partners who were planning to participate.