Nantucket Cottage Hospital Confirms Most COVID-19 Cases from Trade Workers

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital officials said that a spike of COVID-19 cases on the island is being driven by tradespeople working in construction, landscaping, and other trades who are sharing transportation to job sites.

In an announcement to the community last week, the hospital confirmed that 12 of its 14 new cases were those who live on the island but work in the trades and that there is now community spread of the virus.

Hospital officials said that those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have all been notified and contact tracing is in progress.

Those who receive a phone call from a contact tracer are asked to answer the call and answer all questions thoroughly and truthfully.

They’re also reminding the public to take personal responsibility and continue social distancing, hand-washing and wearing face coverings.

Those on the island who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to visit the Nantucket Cottage Hospital drive-through for evaluation.

The hospital is currently experiencing a high volume of individuals seeking testing and is reminding residents to not show up simply because they have had secondary contact with another person who may have been exposed to one of the new confirmed cases.