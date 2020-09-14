You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket Cottage Hospital Confirms Most COVID-19 Cases from Trade Workers

Nantucket Cottage Hospital Confirms Most COVID-19 Cases from Trade Workers

September 14, 2020

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital officials said that a spike of COVID-19 cases on the island is being driven by tradespeople working in construction, landscaping, and other trades who are sharing transportation to job sites.

In an announcement to the community last week, the hospital confirmed that 12 of its 14 new cases were those who live on the island but work in the trades and that there is now community spread of the virus.

Hospital officials said that those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have all been notified and contact tracing is in progress.

Those who receive a phone call from a contact tracer are asked to answer the call and answer all questions thoroughly and truthfully.

They’re also reminding the public to take personal responsibility and continue social distancing, hand-washing and wearing face coverings.

Those on the island who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to visit the Nantucket Cottage Hospital drive-through for evaluation.

The hospital is currently experiencing a high volume of individuals seeking testing and is reminding residents to not show up simply because they have had secondary contact with another person who may have been exposed to one of the new confirmed cases.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 