Nantucket Cottage Hospital Confirms Six Positive Cases of COVID-19 on the Island

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital has confirmed six cases of coronavirus on the island and is reminding residents that it’s not yet time to relax on the protections put in place to protect the community.

Hospital officials said that they have implemented a number of measures to prepare for coronavirus patients, including creating a high risk zone in the emergency department, bringing in a new respiratory therapist and recruiting auxiliary physicians and nurses.

In a joint statement from hospital President and CEO Gary Shaw and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Diane Pearl, they urge island residents to follow all aspects of the town’s stay at home order and construction ban.

“The actions all of us take now and in the days and weeks ahead will determine whether we are able to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our island and avoid a surge of cases that could overwhelm our hospital,” said the statement.

“We need the help and support of every member of our community to limit the potential spread of this virus.”

The hospital has reported that they have an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for their staff, for around two weeks.

They are continuing to receive shipments from Partners Healthcare to bolster their reserves.

They have also put out a call to the island for homemade masks and other medical supplies.

With the support of Mass General and Partners Healthcare, the hospital acquired additional ventilators to care for patients in serious respiratory distress.

The hospital’s task force has also developed a strategy to maximize their internal capacity if necessary, beyond their licensed capacity of 14 beds.

For more information, go to nantuckethospital.org.