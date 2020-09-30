Nantucket Cottage Hospital Launches COVID Grief Project

NANTUCKET – The COVID Grief Project has been created by the Nantucket Cottage Hospital Social Services Department for those in the community impacted by loss due to the global pandemic.

The project was created in partnership with the Town of Nantucket Health and Human Services Department.

Individuals within the Nantucket community are invited to send in a story, collage or image that describes their loss.

A selection of submissions will be published to the hospital’s website and included in an on-going health campaign to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“This COVID Grief Project that they’re spearheading is a way for people to share those experiences. Acknowledging these losses that we’ve had because of this situation and really trying to lean on each other and recognize that this is us sharing our experiences and hopefully finding solace in each other,” said Jason Graziadei, Public Information Officer for Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

“A lot of people are going through different situations and dealing with it in different ways. We know that acknowledging that and sharing it can help.”

The project welcomes submissions about lost loved ones as well as less-easily describable losses, such as the inability to see family, loss of relationships, income, first day of school pictures, or job opportunities.

Graziadei said that losses like the latter may seem unimportant compared to lost loved ones and individuals may even feel guilty for lamenting them, but that it is still important to acknowledge the various kinds of challenges and losses associated with COVID-19.

“The Social Services Department here really felt that it can help if people share those experiences and talk about it. Be really able to have a platform and a forum to share these in an organized way and allow some of this to get out in the open,” said Graziadei.

Stories, collages or an image can be submitted to nantucketcovidgrief@gmail.com.

The department asks that submissions be brief, legible and creative.