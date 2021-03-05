Nantucket Cottage Hospital Opening Vaccine Appointments

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital has announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Nantucket VFW clinic will be open for self-scheduling on Saturday, March 6 at 10 am.

The appointments are for clinics happening the week of March 8.

Currently, the state is in Phase 2 of its vaccine distribution plan, which includes those 65 years of age or older as well as those with two or more of certain medical conditions.

K-12 educators, child care workers and K-12 school staff will be eligible to begin making vaccine appointments beginning March 11, and will not be able to make appointments on Saturday.

Moving forward, the hospital said additional COVID-19 vaccinations will be made available on Saturday mornings for the following week.

The patient gateway for island residents to make appointments can be found here.

Patient Gateway users looking to make an appointment are asked by NCH to have their username and password available when scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointment in order to ease the process.