Nantucket Cottage Hospital Reports 19 New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital (NCH) has reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 among patients who were tested at the hospital’s drive-through evaluation site, since Friday.

The seven-day positive rate for the island has increased to 4.3 percent.

Hospital officials said that contact tracing and case investigation are underway, with close contacts of the individuals being referred for testing.

Among these new cases is a cluster connected to a church gathering on the island.

Health experts said that the incident should serve as a reminder to the community to avoid large gatherings, and always wear a mask when out in public when physical distancing is not possible.

The hospital is urging island businesses and organizations to review their COVID-19-related safety protocols with their employees, and ensure that physical distancing and masking is enforced in areas such as break rooms or other locations where staff or members of the public are gathering.

For employers, the hospital is asking that if any of their employees is experiencing symptoms, to refer them for evaluation at NCH and allow them to stay home from work.

Nantucket remains classified by the state of Massachusetts as a high risk (red) community for COVID-19 transmission, based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents.

To bring the current surge in new cases of COVID-19 under control, the hospital is asking the entire island to work together to keep cases down.

They are also urging everyone in the community to stay vigilant: