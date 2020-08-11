Nantucket Cottage Hospital: Schedule Asymptomatic Virus Tests Soon

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital is advising residents of the island to get their asymptomatic coronavirus tests done sooner rather than later.

The hospital has been aiming to conduct asymptomatic tests over the last few months in partnership with town officials.

As the state’s new travel restrictions are in place, high volume workplaces continue to operate, and students prepare to return the school, the hospital is making appointments for these tests to be carried out.

“We’re just urging folks to get in touch with us as soon as possible when they know they’re going to need a test, so that we can work through that volume and get people scheduled for an appointment to be tested,” said Public Information Officer Jason Graziadei.

Setting them up now, Graziadei said, will help the hospital plan ahead during a busy time, while resident ensure that they do not put the tests off until the last minute.

Over 4,700 COVID-19 tests have been carried out by the hospital thus far, as they are the only source of laboratory coronavirus tests on the island.

“The staff has responded well,” Graziadei said, “and the community as well has started to understand what they need to do in terms of getting registered and getting set up, so they can come in and get an appointment and have everything go smoothly.”

The sign-up process for asymptomatic testing at the hospital begins with an online form that has to be filled out.

From there, Graziadei said that town officials determine if the test can be funded by the town; those who could qualify for town funding include workers who are at a “high public health priority” or are working with high public interaction at the jobs.

After the test, the hospital will notify patients of the results within 24 to 48 hours.

As the hospital continues their work in containing the coronavirus outbreak, Graziadei added that the annual Boston Pops for Nantucket virtual concert and fundraiser this past weekend was a success.

He thanked all those who made the event possible and those that donated to the cause.

For more information, visit NCH’s website by clicking here.