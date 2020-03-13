Nantucket Cottage Hospital Taking Steps to Ensure Safety of Patients, Visitors and Staff

NANTUCKET – In order to prevent the community spread of the coronavirus, Nantucket Cottage Hospital is taking steps to ensure the safety and protection of their patients, visitors and staff.

The hospital now has a limit of one visitor per patient for both inpatient and ambulatory care, with visitors being screened for flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough or sore throat.

Visitors must be over the age of 18 and anyone showing obvious signs of illness will be asked to leave the hospital.

The hospital’s cafeteria will also be closed to the public and will only serve employees with ID badges.

Care teams will make exceptions in certain circumstances, including end of life care, pediatric patients, disruptive behavior patients and labor and delivery patients.

“While there have been no cases of COVID-19 infections on the island, we have an obligation to minimize the risk to our patients and to our staff. We feel it is vitally important to protect our patients and our workforce so that they can be ready and available to provide care to our community,” said Gary Shaw, President and CEO of Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

All outpatient testing, scheduled procedures and routine care at the hospital are continuing without interruption.