Nantucket Cottage Hospital to Begin Showcase Concert Series

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital has announced a new free concert series that will celebrate the gift of the Steinway Spirio piano which sits in the main lobby.

The piano, as well as the keyboard in the cafeteria on the second floor of the hospital, were generously donated by Bruce and Marilou Sanford, in honor of their daughter, Ashley.

The concert series will feature island and off island pianists and other guest musicians.

The first concert is scheduled for Saturday, January 4th at 3 p.m. and will feature vocalist Libby Veilleux, cellist Mollie Glazer, and pianist Isaiah Williams playing classical music, jazz standards, and show tunes.

Veilleux is popular in the musical theater world and will be accompanied by the mother-son duo of Glazer and Williams.

Attendees are asked to park in the main parking area off Prospect Street, and utilize the main entrance to the hospital.

For further information, visit Nantuckethospital.org.