NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Historical Association has announced the launch a new online catalog, to assist in searching their extensive catalog of books, manuscripts, and artifacts.

The NHA has pledged over 250,000 over two years towards the initiative.

The new search function would allow the public to search through the collection was curated over 125 years by donor name.

Connie and Tom Cigarran of Nashville and Nantucket spearheaded the fundraising effort for the project.