Nantucket Officials Confirm Another COVID-19 Fatality

October 6, 2020

NANTUCKET – Another individual who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the island of Nantucket has died, according to a statement from officials from the Nantucket Health Department and Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

The individual died on Sunday, marking the second suspected COVID-19 death among those who tested positive on the island since Friday.

As the state is still identifying Nantucket as a high-risk community, island officials are urging residents and visitors to take the situation seriously.

Virus mitigation efforts, such as hand washing and social distancing, should be maintained. Contact tracing information should be noted, and those who have been exposed to a positive individual should isolate themselves for two weeks.

