You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket, Other Cape Sites Make Top U.S. Coastal Towns List

Nantucket, Other Cape Sites Make Top U.S. Coastal Towns List

March 8, 2021

NANTUCKET – Nantucket and three other towns on the Cape were recently named as a part of the top 50 coastal towns in the United States by Big 7 Travel.

Nantucket led the local charge by coming in at number two on the list, just behind Carmel-by-the-Sea in California. Provincetown, Chatham, and Wellfleet followed in the rankings, being slotted in at 24, 31, and 38 respectively.

The publication praised the local towns for their scenic views, rich history, and strong cultural relevance.

For the full list, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 