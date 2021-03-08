Nantucket, Other Cape Sites Make Top U.S. Coastal Towns List

NANTUCKET – Nantucket and three other towns on the Cape were recently named as a part of the top 50 coastal towns in the United States by Big 7 Travel.

Nantucket led the local charge by coming in at number two on the list, just behind Carmel-by-the-Sea in California. Provincetown, Chatham, and Wellfleet followed in the rankings, being slotted in at 24, 31, and 38 respectively.

The publication praised the local towns for their scenic views, rich history, and strong cultural relevance.

For the full list, click here.