You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket Shops Scrambling After UPS Misses Ferry Bookings

Nantucket Shops Scrambling After UPS Misses Ferry Bookings

March 14, 2022

NANTUCKET (AP) – Shops on Nantucket that rely on UPS to bring their goods to the island are bracing for trouble after the shipping company failed to make ferry reservations for its trucks.

The company missed the priority window to make reservations this year, and by the time it came to light, ferries were close to full capacity for large trucks.

A spokesperson for UPS said it’s working to find other transportation to ensure packages are delivered on time. But some stores fear the error could end up slowing their business during the busiest season of the year.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 