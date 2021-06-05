You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket Voters Reject Proposal to Limit Short-Term Rentals

Nantucket Voters Reject Proposal to Limit Short-Term Rentals

June 5, 2021

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Nantucket voters have rejected a proposal to limit short term rentals on the famous vacation island. The Alliance to Protect Nantucket’s Economy said the measure was defeated Saturday on a vote of 625 to 297 at Nantucket’s annual town meeting.

ACK NOW, the group that proposed the limits, didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.  

The group had argued that the proliferation of short-term rentals limits the amount of affordable housing available on the tiny island.

But opponents, including property owners and real estate professionals, argued it would lead to thousands of fewer visitors and millions of dollars in lost wages and tax revenue.

Associated Press

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


