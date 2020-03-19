National Grid Commits $500,000 to Assist Families Impacted by COVID-19

HYANNIS – National Grid is directing $500,000 to support customers affected by the health impacts, financial hardships, and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will provide immediate relief to families and individuals in need and bolster efforts by local organizations to assist communities across Barnstable County and Massachusetts as well as New York and Rhode Island.

“We are committed to helping our customers through the difficult times and uncharted challenges associated with this pandemic,” said Badar Khan, National Grid’s Interim U.S. President.

“We recognize this is an unprecedented and rapidly changing situation, we want to do our part to look out for our customers and protect the communities where we live and serve.”

A portion of the funds will be dedicated directly to National Grid’s customers experiencing financial hardship.

The company will also work with community-based organizations and funds to help support many of the basic needs being interrupted.

In addition, National Grid has taken steps to further protect the safety and well-being of customers and employees including suspending collections-related activities and service-disconnections to lessen financial hardship.

They are also encouraging customers who are struggling to pay their bill to contact the company as soon as possible for assistance, and requiring employees to take precautionary measures before entering a customer’s home.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our employees and customers is our number one priority,” said Khan.

“We have a comprehensive emergency response plan in place to keep the lights on and the gas flowing for our customers. Our pandemic team is meeting daily and we’re closely monitoring all developments associated with this evolving and complex situation.”

Khan said the company also is sharing its preparedness plans with regulators, federal, state and local officials, emergency response organizations, customers, and other key stakeholders.

“We will continue to closely monitor our customers’ needs during the pandemic and find new ways to assist where we can,” said Khan.

Additional information on National Grid’s pandemic preparedness and a customer Q&A can be found at ngrid.com/covid-19.