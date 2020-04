BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable has announced that National Grid will replace the natural gas main from 57 to 116 West Bay Road and at 65 Wianno Avenue in Osterville.

Construction is expected to last until June 30th, weather permitting. Construction will take place Monday –Friday 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There are 10 properties with in the construction zone.