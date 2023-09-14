Power Grid Changes Needed to Handle Electric Vehicles

HYANNIS – A new study by National Grid and Hitachi Energy stressed the need for the reconfiguration of the state’s energy grid to prepare it for the rollout of electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles (MHDVs) such as trucks and buses.

The study, “The Road to Transportation Decarbonization: Readying the Grid for Electric Vehicles” studied the impact of the introduction of electric vehicles on grid infrastructures in a localized case study, finding that a 10% electrification of MHDVs caused electric demand to double in the test environment, while a one-third electrification created a demand too large to accommodate.

The study identified reconfiguration of the electric network, multi-value grid infrastructure upgrades, and non-wire solutions as strategies that help meet the charging load an increased electrification requires.

The findings highlight calls for a coordinated response by utility companies, regulators, communities, and private businesses to tackle the obstacles of upgrading the grid.

“Since we formed our partnership and released our first study together, the pace of fleet electrification has only accelerated,” said Reihaneh Irani-Famili, Vice President of Clean Energy Development at National Grid New England.

“As the grid is called upon to power transit agencies, school buses, and local businesses, we will be in a race to ensure we have a smarter, stronger, cleaner grid and infrastructure so that we can be ready ahead of need.”

“This case study, further demonstrated how an optimized, proactive approach to infrastructure planning can help us accelerate early adoption and pave the road for continued MHDV electrification,” he said, “which will benefit communities and commerce and protect our shared climate.”

The study comes as the Steamship Authority finalizes plans to deploy 3 electric buses in the region and investigates hybrid options for its ferries.

The state is pursuing a goal of net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.

To view the study, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter