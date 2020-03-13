National Grid Temporarily Suspends Collections-Related Activities to Lessen COVID-19 Hardship on Customers

HYANNIS – National Grid has temporarily suspended collections-related activities, including service disconnections, to lessen any financial hardship the COVID-19 pandemic may have on customers.

The decision is part of the company’s pandemic preparedness plan, which is designed to mitigate the impact the virus has on customers, workforce and their ability to deliver safe, reliable electricity and natural gas to customers.

“We recognize that this pandemic has brought many challenges for our customers and we want to do our part to lessen any financial impact they may face as the result of the outbreak,” said Badar Khan, National Grid’s Interim U.S. President.

“We are committed to our customers’ well-being during this difficult time.”

The company’s decision to temporarily suspend service terminations and collections-related activities is effective immediately.

The company also has implemented the following employee-related actions, which will remain in place as they continue to closely monitor the pandemic:

Limiting external meeting attendance and external visitors at National Grid facilities to operationally critical activities that are required to deliver gas and electricity to customers.

Restricting travel between National Grid office locations, except for operationally critical activities.

Stopping all international business-related travel.

Elevating the level of cleaning and disinfecting at all company facilities.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our employees and customers is our number one priority,” continued Khan.

“We have a comprehensive emergency response plan in place to keep the lights on and the gas flowing for our customers. Our pandemic team is meeting daily and we’re closely monitoring all developments associated with this evolving and complex virus.”

Khan noted that the company also is sharing its preparedness plans with regulators, federal, state and local officials, emergency response organizations, customers and other key stakeholders.

“We will continue to closely monitor this situation, review and adjust our policies and ways of working as necessary, and will keep the lines of communications open with our employees, customers and all stakeholders,” he said.