Cape Cod National Seashore Hosts Vacation Week Activities

EASTHAM – With February vacation week here, the Cape Cod National Seashore is hosting several free activities including film screenings, family events, and more.

Some activities for families include a scavenger hunt, a family-friendly documentary about high-schoolers from around the world competing in a science fair, and a program called Survival of the Fittest that explores how the Cape’s animals survive winters in the region.

The Winter Film Festival will screen a selection from the Ken Burns film America’s National Parks called The Morning of Creation on Sunday, February 27.

Most activities will be held at the Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham but click here for the full National Seashore online calendar of vacation week programs.

Call (508) 255-3421 to make reservations. Masks are required in national seashore buildings.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter