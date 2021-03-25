Nauset District Vote to Decide Fate of High School Renovation

EASTHAM – The Nauset Regional School District will soon vote to decide whether or not a renovation project for the high school can begin.

The plan would replace about 40 percent of the 49 year old campus entirely, while renovating the remaining 60 percent.

The school would be brought up to code while also addressing accessibility, air quality, and climate impact of day-to-day operations.

New HVAC equipment, boilers and water heaters would also be installed.

The project is expected to cost a total of $131,825,665, however it would also make use of a $36,661,305 grant from the MSBA to bring the costs down to $95,164,360.

The Nauset School District, which includes the towns of Brewster, Eastham, Orleans and Wellfleet, would expect the costs to factor into taxes beginning in FY2024.

A breakdown of the financial impacts on each town can be found here.

During the part of the project, students and staff members would have to make use of temporary classrooms brought on-site ahead of construction.

At a recent Orleans Citizens Forum, Vice Chair of the Nauset Regional School Committee Judith Schumacher said the project is the result of planning that began in 2012 to replace and update the aging buildings.

“It has some of the original systems, including boilers and hot water systems. These are well extended beyond their life cycle. They have been maintained but they’re 50 years old,” said Schumacher.

“And in 50 years, codes have changed. So the school is not Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. It does not meet current fire standards in that it doesn’t have the sprinkler systems in it.”

More information on the project as well as weekly update meetings from project proponents can be found on the project’s website.

The vote will be held on Tuesday, March 30 between the hours of 11 am and 7 pm, with mail-in ballots available through the towns’ respective clerks.

If approved, the project is expected to begin construction in February 2022 and be completed August 2024.