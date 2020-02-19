Nauset High Renovation Plans Head to Town Meetings

EASTHAM – Supporters of the plan to renovate and rebuild Nauset Regional High School’s aging building are pushing for the project to be given the green light at local town meetings.

The state has committed to providing $35.5 million for the project that will cost $131 million.

From there, the project has to be approved at town meetings in Brewster, Eastham, Orleans, and Wellfleet. Residents would be asked to evenly split all costs not covered by the state.

If the project fails at town meetings, supporters said more money would have be spent for a smaller project.

“The building is 48 years old and desperately in need of repairs,” said Brewster resident and supporter of the project Christine Peterson.

“Unfortunately, these are complex and expensive systems that we’re dealing with, which means the fixes mean more than just duct tape and deferred maintenance.”

The state grant will be lost if the project is voted down.

Supporters said passing the proposal makes the most sense in multiple ways.

Officials have said it would cost $93 million to upgrade the building if a new one is not constructed.

“It’s clear that option one is the fiscally responsible decision and what’s best for our school,” Peterson said.

“It’s nice when those two line up, what’s best and responsible.”

Multiple forums on the project will be held to inform residents of the details, starting February 27 at Brewster Ladies’ Library.