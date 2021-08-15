Navy’s New Combat Ship Named In Honor Of Nantucket

NANTUCKET – The U.S. Navy recently christened and launched the USS Nantucket, a Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) designed for missions around the globe.

“I am proud to be the sponsor of the future USS Nantucket,” said Nantucket native Polly Spencer as she christened the ship.

“It’s a great honor for LSC 27, the future USS Nantucket, to be named after my home and a town with such a rich and storied maritime history,” said Spencer. “I look forward to its future service to the crew and our nation.”

The ship was designed by Lockheed Martin and launched into the Menominee River at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard in Wisconsin.

Nantucket Town Manager C. Elizabeth Gibson offered a commemorative coin at the ceremony and spoke on behalf of the town.

“The future USS Nantucket will truly honor the rich heritage of the people of Nantucket and the maritime legacy that the island represents,” said Gibson.

“Having dedicated much of my life to living in and serving the town of Nantucket, I know just how proud our community is of LCS 27 bearing our island’s name and knowing that the ship and its crew will fulfill critical missions on behalf of the U.S. Navy for years to come,” said Gibson.

The USS Nantucket will be the first Navy ship to be named after the island in over 150 years. The last ship to bear the name was commissioned in 1862 to serve the Union during the civil war.

By: Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter