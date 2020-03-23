NCH Calling on Physicians to Be Part of Reserve Staff

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital is calling on active or retired physicians to sign up and be part of a reserve staff it the need arises during their COVID-19 pandemic response.

Those who are retired or an active physician and are currently on the island, are asked to let NCH know if they are willing to help if called upon.

NCH officials said that they are able to do emergency credentialing and licensing as the state has relaxed rules around the process.

Those interested are asked to contact the hospital at 508-825-8118 or email sarhodes@partners.org.