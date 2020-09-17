Nantucket Cottage Hospital Temporarily Out of Specific Vaccine for Those Over 65

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital officials said that they are temporarily out of the high dose flu vaccine for those over 65 years old.

It comes as the hospital began conducting their drive-thru flu vaccine clinic this week at the main entrance portico.

No appointment is necessary and flu shots are provided at no out of pocket cost with most insurance plans.

Hospital staff administered 200 of the high dose vaccines over the first two days of the drive-thru flu shot clinic, and more than 500 total flu shots.

The hospital is expecting another shipment on Thursday, but it is uncertain as the flu vaccine is in high demand across the country.

There is still availability of the standard flu shot for children and adults.

Beginning on Monday, September 21, the closing time for the drive-thru flu shots will be 6pm on weekdays due to little to no volume of patients seeking out the service after that time.

The start time for the clinic Monday-Friday is 7am and 8am on Saturday.

Hours for the clinic will be subject to change as demand is assessed.