Nearly 70 Dead in ‘Horrific’ Outbreak at Mass Veterans Home

BOSTON (AP) – Nearly 70 residents sickened with the coronavirus have died at a Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest known outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S.

While the death toll at the state-run Holyoke Soldiers’ Home continues to climb, federal officials are investigating whether residents were denied proper medical care and the state’s top prosecutor is deciding whether to bring legal action.

Officials said Tuesday that 68 veteran residents who tested positive for the virus have died.