‘Nero’s Bill’ Refiled on Beacon Hill

HYANNIS – Legislation that would allow police canines injured in the line of duty to receive treatment by emergency medical service providers has been refiled by state lawmakers.

Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos (R-West Barnstable) refiled the bill.

It was originally proposed in response to the April 2018 shooting of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon and his canine companion officer, Nero.

Nero received grave injuries during the shooting, but was unable to receive EMS treatment due to existing state law.

“This bill refiled by Rep. Xiarhos will take away any hesitation for first responders to administer emergency care to operational K9s and transport them to a veterinary hospital without fear of the sanctions that currently exist,” said Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson.

“I hope that the necessity for these services will be rare but we all know that this situation can happen in any community at any time. We owe this to the K-9s and their handlers who both operate in dangerous atmospheres.”

The legislation would also require a full cleaning of the ambulance following the transportation of the animal, as well as require any emergency personnel who provided care to have completed standardized training approved by the Office of Emergency Medical Services.

The bill has been cosigned by twenty-nine other legislators.